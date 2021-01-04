Hasina lauds BCL's contributions during pandemic

Praising the role of Chhatra League during the coronavirus epidemic, the Awami League president has asked them to ignore the criticism of the leaders and workers of the organization.





The Awami League chief made the remarks at an event marking the 73rd founding anniversary of Chhatra League via video conference from Ganabhaban on Monday.On the role of BCL leaders and workers in tackling the epidemic, Hasina said, "We are always thankful to you for the work you have done.""I know there may be a couple of unsavoury incidents. And we have some newspapers and outlets that are incapable of writing good things, no matter how well you do. If they find a flaw somewhere, they will highlight it. That's their mentality so I don't pay much heed to them.”The prime minister mentioned some of the notable activities of the organisation, including planting trees, cutting rice, helping farmers or standing by people who have been infected with the coronavirus and delivering food from house to house, and said, "All these things that you (Chhatra League) are doing to serve the people... this is all that matters."Stressing the Chhatra League's prominent role in every achievement of Bangladesh, Hasina added, “You will build this organisation by strengthening in keeping with this tradition. That's what we want. "She called on the leaders and workers of Chhatra League to build themselves up by espousing the values and principles of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.“Remember, the one who is guided by ideals is the one who will be successful. And if you focus on wealth, you will never succeed,” Hasina warned.The prime minister urged everyone to follow the health and safety protocols as the country waits for the arrival of the vaccine against the coronavirus.