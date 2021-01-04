BRTA Secretary Aliour Rahman dies of COVID
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2021 02:26 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2021 02:26 PM BdST
Khandaker Aliour Rahman, secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, has died in hospital care from the coronavirus infection.
He breathed his last at the Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital in Dhaka on Monday, said BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder.
"I received the sad news in the morning. Aliour's wife and friends have confirmed the death.”
Aliour had posted on his Facebook page that he tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov 18.
"He received treatment at the Central Police Hospital for 22 days immediately after his test results returned positive," a BRTA official told bdnews24.com citing the victim's relatives.
“He was admitted to the hospital again a week after his release. His lungs were damaged by the coronavirus. He remained on life support in the last few days.”
Aliour joined the transport regulatory agency of Bangladesh in 2020.
