Seven dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Mymensingh

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jan 2021 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2021 03:10 PM BdST

A highway bus has rammed into an autorickshaw in Mymensingh, leaving seven passengers of the smaller transport dead.

The crash occurred in Tarakand Upazila’s Ghattala area on the Netrokona-Mymensingh highway around 1pm on Sunday, said Tarakand OC Abul Khair.

The victims could not be immediately identified.

The victims died on the spot after the autorickshaw was crushed by the Netrokona-bound Shahjalal Paribahan bus, the police official said.

Rafiqul Islam, a bystander, said the bus attempted to speed past the autorickshaw but ended up ramming it. The locals seized the bus.

