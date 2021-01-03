Seven dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2021 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2021 03:10 PM BdST
A highway bus has rammed into an autorickshaw in Mymensingh, leaving seven passengers of the smaller transport dead.
The crash occurred in Tarakand Upazila’s Ghattala area on the Netrokona-Mymensingh highway around 1pm on Sunday, said Tarakand OC Abul Khair.
The victims could not be immediately identified.
Rafiqul Islam, a bystander, said the bus attempted to speed past the autorickshaw but ended up ramming it. The locals seized the bus.
