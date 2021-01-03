Seven dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Mymensingh

The crash occurred in Tarakand Upazila’s Ghattala area on the Netrokona-Mymensingh highway around 1pm on Sunday, said Tarakand OC Abul Khair.

The victims could not be immediately identified.

The victims died on the spot after the autorickshaw was crushed by the Netrokona-bound Shahjalal Paribahan bus, the police official said.

Rafiqul Islam, a bystander, said the bus attempted to speed past the autorickshaw but ended up ramming it. The locals seized the bus.