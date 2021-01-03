Bangladesh reports 835 new virus cases, another 27 die

The death toll climbed to 7,626 after 27 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the government.

The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 978 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care.

Globally, more than 84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,829,384​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.