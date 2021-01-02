Bangladesh posts 684 new virus cases, lowest daily tally in 8 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jan 2021 04:02 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2021 04:43 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 684 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest daily count since May 9, taking the tally of infections so far to 515,184.
The death toll climbed to 7,599 after 23 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to data released by the government.
The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 964 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 515,184.
As many as 9,701 samples were tested at 180 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 7.05 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.21 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.48 percent.
Globally, over 84 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.82 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Ayesha Khanam dies
- 29 charged over mosque blast
- 2021 comes with hopes
- Pandemic, scandals defined 2020
- HC orders release of innocent man jailed as convict
- School reopening hinges on COVID situation: Hasina
- bdnews24.com pioneered child journalism: minister
- Bangladesh hopes to get Oxford vaccine in Jan
Most Read
- Ayesha Khanam, one of the best-known rights leaders in Bangladesh, dies at 74
- Forgers steal bdnews24.com contents to accuse it of copyright infringement
- India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID vaccine, country's first
- Louis Kahn-designed dorms in India may be razed
- Trump extends immigration bans despite opposition from US business groups
- 32 more countries report cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in UK
- How the pandemic has changed the way we live
- Bangladesh hopes to get Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in January
- Bangladesh logs 990 new virus cases, 17 deaths in a day
- Defying Trump, US Senate overrides defence bill veto