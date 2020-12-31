School reopening hinges on COVID situation, says PM Hasina

“We’ll wait until Jan 15 to see if the situation improves and reopen the schools; otherwise we won’t . I believe the academic sessions will continue digitally,” the prime minister said while inaugurating the distribution of new textbooks among students on Thursday.

This year a low-key event was organised at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka due to the pandemic.

Hasina inaugurated the textbook distribution programme through a video conference from Ganabhaban. Education Minister Dipu Moni and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain handed the books to 23 students from different grades.

As many as 300 students from schools and madrasas in the city attended the event and received new books.