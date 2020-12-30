Three of a family die after train rams autorickshaw in Cumilla

The accident took place when the three-wheeler was crossing an unfenced level-crossing in Shashangachha around 7 am on Wednesday, said Cumilla Railway Police Outpost Inspector Ismail Hossain Siraji.

The victims have been identified as Farid Munshi, his wife Peyara Begum, 50, and their daughter Lucky Akter, a student of class 10.

"A Dhaka-bound cargo train coming from Chattogram hit the autorickshaw at the level-crossing. The passengers of the damaged vehicle were rushed to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where Munshi died," Station Master Shafiqur Rahman said.

"Lucky died in a Dhaka hospital while Peyara Begum passed away on her way to Dhaka from CMCH," said Harun Ahmed, a relative of the victims.

Cumilla's railway authorities did not comment on the incident.