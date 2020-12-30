Three of a family die after train rams autorickshaw in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2020 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2020 05:08 PM BdST
Three members of a family have been killed and another injured after a train crashed into an autorickshaw in Cumilla.
The accident took place when the three-wheeler was crossing an unfenced level-crossing in Shashangachha around 7 am on Wednesday, said Cumilla Railway Police Outpost Inspector Ismail Hossain Siraji.
The victims have been identified as Farid Munshi, his wife Peyara Begum, 50, and their daughter Lucky Akter, a student of class 10.
"A Dhaka-bound cargo train coming from Chattogram hit the autorickshaw at the level-crossing. The passengers of the damaged vehicle were rushed to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where Munshi died," Station Master Shafiqur Rahman said.
"Lucky died in a Dhaka hospital while Peyara Begum passed away on her way to Dhaka from CMCH," said Harun Ahmed, a relative of the victims.
Cumilla's railway authorities did not comment on the incident.
- Three killed in Cumilla crash
- PM donates Tk 100m for children's treatment
- Govt reports 1,235 new virus cases, 22 deaths
- HC bans airing of fugitives' statements
- 'Pray floods don't kill us': a day on Bhasan Char
- 3 die in Sylhet road crash
- Communal violence in the year of pandemic
- No GPA in JSC-JDC certificates
Most Read
- California nurse tests positive over a week after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- Tk 350m embezzlement charges loom over ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon
- US considers granting immunity to Saudi prince in suspected assassination attempt
- 2020: Communal violence haunts Bangladesh in pandemic year
- You’re infected with the coronavirus. But how infected?
- 'Pray floods don't kill us': A day on Rohingya's remote Bangladesh island
- First ship arrives at Matarbari port
- Bangladesh imposes mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrivals from UK
- Mahbub-e-Khoda of Dewanbag, a spiritual leader, dies at 71
- Britain first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine