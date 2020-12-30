Three die after microbus rams into truck in Sylhet
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2020 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2020 01:06 PM BdST
A microbus rammed into a truck in Sylhet’s Golapganj, leaving three people dead and as many injured.
The incident took place in Hetimganj area of the Upazila on Wednesday, said Golapganj Police Station OC Harunur Rashid.
The victims could not be identified immediately.
A Sylhet-bound microbus hit a goods truck from behind, said OC Harunur. Immediately afterwards, a cylinder in the microbus caught fire and three people died on the spot, he said.
Upon receiving the news, the fire service and police recovered the bodies and sent them to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, Harunur said.
