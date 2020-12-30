PBI to probe Tk 350m embezzlement charges against ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order on Wednesday following a petition filed by Delwar Hossain Delu, the president of Jaker Super Market Traders-Owners Association and Fulbaria Super Market 2, Block-A Traders-Owners Association.

The magistrate ordered the PBI to submit a report on the investigation on Jan 31, said Atiqur Rahman, a clerk at the court.

The others accused in the case are Yusuf Ali Sarder, the former chief revenue officer of the city corporation, the former sub-assistant engineer “Majed”, Kamrul Hasan, Helena Akter, Atiqur Rahman Swapan and “Walid”.

Dhaka South City Corporation began a mobile court drive to raze down 911 illegal shops, which were not in the approved design of the building, in Gulistan's Fulbaria on Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Delwar said in the case that the seven accused took more than Tk 348.97 million from traders by promising them legitimacy of the shops that were constructed at Block-A of Fulbaria Super Market 2 by violating the building plan.

The authorities evicted the traders from the shops later, but they did not get the money back, Delwar said.

After Delwar filed the petition seeking permission to start the case on Tuesday, Khokon alleged incumbent Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh pulled strings behind the case.

Taposh is “using” Delwar to do the “dirty job” and the matter is belittling the image of the Awami League, Khokon said in statement.

Taposh on Wednesday refuted the allegation brought by Khokon, saying that a recent drive to demolish the shops that were not in the building plan of the market is not targeting any person.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

“The eviction drive aimed to create a Dhaka free from corruption. There will be no compromise when the issue is good governance,” he said at an event, vowing to tackle all the obstacles on the way to achieve the goal.

Referring to media reports on Khokon’s statement, he said, “I would like to make it clear that the eviction drive is not against any individual, but illegal occupiers.”