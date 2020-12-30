Bangladesh records 1,235 virus cases, 22 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2020 04:16 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2020 04:16 PM BdST
Bangladesh has confirmed 1,235 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the tally of infections so far to 512,496.
The death toll climbed to 7,531 after 22 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the government.
The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,507 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 456,070.
As many as 15,229 samples were tested at 180 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 8.11 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 88.99 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.47 percent.
Globally, over 82.02 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.79 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
