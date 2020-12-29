Next SSC, equivalent exams in Jun, HSC in Jul-Aug

Before the exams, the authorities will formulate a 'customised' the syllabus for SSC and HSC students. Classes will be conducted from February to April for SSC candidates, while HSC students will have classes from February to May, according to Education Minister Dipu Moni.

Dipu Moni also said an ordinance will be passed to publish the results of this year's Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations in light of the special circumstances created by the coronavirus epidemic.

In a virtual media briefing on Tuesday, the minister said, “There is a law regarding examination results. An ordinance has to be issued to publish the results in special circumstances. It will be issued soon.”

This year's HSC and equivalent exams were slated to begin on Apr 1 but were eventually cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Dipu Moni later announced that the yearly tests would be replaced with a stop-gap system of averaging the scores of the JSC and SSC exams, adding the results would be published in December.

"The results of the HSC exam are ready. We will be able to publish it as soon as the ordinance is issued. Hopefully we will be able to issue it in the first week of January," she added.