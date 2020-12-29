Govt to issue JSC-JDC certificates without GPA in pandemic
The government has decided to issue certificates to the eighth-graders without any grade point average (GPA) as this year's Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate exams were cancelled due to the epidemic.
Following instructions from the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, the eighth-graders have been promoted this year based on the evaluation by their respective institutions through assignments, Education Minister Dipu Moni said in a virtual media briefing on Tuesday.
"All education boards have completed registrations of JSC and JDC candidates. The students will be given certificates without GPA," she added.
"The boards will collect evaluation papers prepared by their respective institutions as well."
Bangladesh cancelled the primary education completion and equivalent exams due to the coronavirus crisis on Aug 11.
The government announced the closure of all schools and other educational institutions in the country on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
