Bangladesh records 1,181 new virus cases, deaths top 7,500
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2020 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2020 05:11 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 1,181 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 511,261.
The death toll climbed to 7,509 after 30 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the government.
The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,245 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 454,563.
As many as 14,588 samples were tested at 167 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 8.10 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 88.91 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.47 percent.
Globally, over 81.33 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.77 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
