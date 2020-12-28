Voting underway in 24 municipalities
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2020 11:36 AM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2020 11:36 AM BdST
The first phase of voting in 24 municipalities across the country has begun amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ballots are being cast using electronic voting machines. The voting will continue until 4 pm amid concerns about voter turnout due to the virus outbreak.
"The atmosphere is peaceful and the election situation is good. I hope it continues during the polls,” Ashok said on Sunday.
Besides Awami League and the BNP, candidates from Jatiya Party, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party are also vying for the post of mayor in the municipal areas. Independent candidates are also taking part in the election.
Voting arrangements have been made across polling booths following safety guidelines amid the virus pandemic, said SM Asaduzzaman, public relations director of the Election Commission.
In the first phase, there are 1161 contestants of which 94 are mayoral candidates, 801 general councillor candidates and 266 reserved councillor candidates.
- Hope for 55m vaccine doses by June
- Rohingya jobs at NGOs draw protest
- Good connectivity will push us forward: PM
- Court freezes 617 bank accounts of Shahid, family
- Govt reports 1,049 new virus cases, 24 deaths
- Cold wave set to continue
- 24 municipalities go to vote Monday
- 21 more private labs to test outbound passengers for virus
Most Read
- Dancer, actress Zinnat Barkatullah moved to intensive care in ‘critical condition’
- PM Hasina inaugurates Biman's new Dash 8-400 aircraft ‘Dhrubotara’
- Cold snap set to continue in northern Bangladesh
- Bangladesh slashes import duty on rice to control prices
- 2020: Bangladesh moves full speed ahead with mega projects after pandemic setback
- Good communication system will drive Bangladesh forward: Hasina
- Bangladesh hopes to get 55m coronavirus vaccine doses in first half of 2021
- Bangladesh film directors distance themselves from peer Anonno after arrest
- Holidays in a pandemic? Here’s what happened in 1918
- Popular actor Abdul Kader passes away