Over 1,700 Rohingya refugees in second batch to join Bhashan Char residents

Several naval ships have been pressed into service to transport more than 1,700 refugees to the Bay of Bengal island, according to the director of infrastructure development on Bhashan Char, Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury.

The refugees who have already arrived in Chattogram will reach the remote island on Tuesday.

Although the original plan was to move 700 refugees in the second batch, the number more than doubled because many other refugees expressed willingness to shift to the island, the Prime Minister's Office said.

According to the locals, at least 30 buses carrying more than 400 Rohingya families started from Ukhia on Monday afternoon.

Officials at the Refugee Relief And Repatriation Commissioner's Office were unwilling to comment.

Hatia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Imran Hossain told bdnews24.com that 1,200 refugees are scheduled to reach Bhashan Char by Tuesday afternoon.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar in 2017 following a military-led crackdown that the United Nations has said was executed with genocidal intent. Myanmar denies genocide and says its forces were targeting Rohingya militants who attacked police posts.

Several attempts to launch a process to repatriate Rohingya to Myanmar have failed because the refugees refused to go back, fearing more violence.

The United Nations has said it has not been allowed to conduct a technical and safety assessment of Bhasan Char and was not involved in the transfer of refugees there.

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said that opposition against the relocation from international human rights agencies was 'irrational'.

Bangladesh relocated the first batch of 1,642 refugees to Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal earlier this month despite calls from human rights groups to stop the move.

Like the previous batch, the second group was also moved amid tight security with members of the police and the Rapid Action Battalion closely guarding the vehicles.

The path from Ghumdhum Transit Camp to Ukhiya Degree College was restricted from public access during this relocation..

“Necessary preparations were taken by the police after receiving instructions about the arrival of Rohingya refugees,” Noakhali Superintendent of Police Md Alamgir Hossain said.