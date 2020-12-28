Mahbub-e-Khoda of Dewanbag, a spiritual leader, dies at 71

He suffered a heart attack at his Arambagh residence around 7 am on Monday. He breathed his last in a private hospital in Dhaka's Uttara, said Dewanbagh Darbar Sharif spokesman Sayeed Mehedi Hasan.

A funeral prayer for the religious leader will be held after Zohr prayers at Dewanbagh Sharif mosque in Motijheel.

The founder and proprietor of Dewanbagi Darbar Sharif will be buried beside his wife's grave behind Bangladesh Bank, Hasan added.

He was born in Bahadurpur village in Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj Upazila on Dec 14, 1949. Dewanbagi is survived by four sons and three daughters.