Mahbub-e-Khoda of Dewanbag, a spiritual leader, dies at 71
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2020 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2020 02:08 PM BdST
Pir Mahbub-e-Khoda of Dewanbag in Dhaka's Arambagh, popularly known as Dewanbagi, has died at the age of 71.
He suffered a heart attack at his Arambagh residence around 7 am on Monday. He breathed his last in a private hospital in Dhaka's Uttara, said Dewanbagh Darbar Sharif spokesman Sayeed Mehedi Hasan.
A funeral prayer for the religious leader will be held after Zohr prayers at Dewanbagh Sharif mosque in Motijheel.
The founder and proprietor of Dewanbagi Darbar Sharif will be buried beside his wife's grave behind Bangladesh Bank, Hasan added.
He was born in Bahadurpur village in Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj Upazila on Dec 14, 1949. Dewanbagi is survived by four sons and three daughters.
