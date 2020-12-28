Cold snap rages on in northern Bangladesh as mercury drops to 7.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga

Chuadanga recorded the lowest temperature in the country on Monday at 7.7 degrees Celsius.

A mild cold wave is sweeping over Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Barishal, Gopalganj and Sreemangal areas, according to the Met Office. The situation is likely to persist with no significant changes over the next 72 hours.

Moderate to heavy fog is likely to engulf some river basins with light to moderate fog covering other parts of the country from midnight to morning, the Met Office said.

The cold snap started sweeping over the northern regions from Dec 19. The next day, the mercury dropped to 6.6 degrees Celsius in Rajarhat, which is the lowest temperature recorded in this winter.

Such a continuous spell of cold weather is common in parts of the north in late December, said Meteorologist Abdur Rahman.