Cold snap rages on in northern Bangladesh as mercury drops to 7.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2020 01:58 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2020 01:58 PM BdST
A cold spell has continued to grip Bangladesh's northern regions for the last 10 days, with the mercury dropping below 8 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
Chuadanga recorded the lowest temperature in the country on Monday at 7.7 degrees Celsius.
A mild cold wave is sweeping over Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Barishal, Gopalganj and Sreemangal areas, according to the Met Office. The situation is likely to persist with no significant changes over the next 72 hours.
Moderate to heavy fog is likely to engulf some river basins with light to moderate fog covering other parts of the country from midnight to morning, the Met Office said.
The cold snap started sweeping over the northern regions from Dec 19. The next day, the mercury dropped to 6.6 degrees Celsius in Rajarhat, which is the lowest temperature recorded in this winter.
Such a continuous spell of cold weather is common in parts of the north in late December, said Meteorologist Abdur Rahman.
- Hope for 55m vaccine doses by June
- Rohingya jobs at NGOs draw protest
- Good connectivity will push us forward: PM
- Court freezes 617 bank accounts of Shahid, family
- Govt reports 1,049 new virus cases, 24 deaths
- Cold wave set to continue
- 24 municipalities go to vote Monday
- 21 more private labs to test outbound passengers for virus
Most Read
- Dancer, actress Zinnat Barkatullah moved to intensive care in ‘critical condition’
- Cold snap set to continue in northern Bangladesh
- PM Hasina inaugurates Biman's new Dash 8-400 aircraft ‘Dhrubotara’
- 2020: Bangladesh moves full speed ahead with mega projects after pandemic setback
- Good communication system will drive Bangladesh forward: Hasina
- Bangladesh slashes import duty on rice to control prices
- Bangladesh hopes to get 55m coronavirus vaccine doses in first half of 2021
- Bangladesh film directors distance themselves from peer Anonno after arrest
- Holidays in a pandemic? Here’s what happened in 1918
- Bangladesh logs 1,049 new virus cases, another 24 die