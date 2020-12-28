Bangladeshis protest against foreign NGOs employing Rohingya
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2020 02:38 AM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2020 02:38 AM BdST
A group of residents in Cox’s Bazar have protested against foreign NGOs prioritising Rohingya refugees over Bangladeshis in employment.
The residents of Palongkhali in Ukhia demonstrated at Thaingkhali station under the banner of “Palongkhali Rights Implementation Committee” on Sunday.
“The NGOs working in the refugee camps here have given jobs to numerous Rohingya, but the local jobless youths are not being employed despite being eligible,” said the committee’s Convenor Rabiul Islam.
The NGOs have also sacked many of the locals, he alleged.
One of the international agencies has given jobs to 286 refugees at camps No. 14 and 17 in Palongkhali, according to him. The Rohingya are paid Tk 24,000 to Tk 76,000 monthly, he said.
The protesters postponed the demonstration until Jan 10 after a meeting, mediated by the local authorities, with the representatives of the NGOs, said Nizam Uddin Ahmed, executive officer of Ukhia Upazila administration.
- Hope for 55m vaccine doses by June
- Good connectivity will push us forward: PM
- Court freezes 617 bank accounts of Shahid, family
- Govt reports 1,049 new virus cases, 24 deaths
- Cold wave set to continue
- 24 municipalities go to vote Monday
- 21 more private labs to test outbound passengers for virus
- CCC warns against dumping garbage in canals
Most Read
- Dancer, actress Zinnat Barkatullah moved to intensive care in ‘critical condition’
- PM Hasina inaugurates Biman's new Dash 8-400 aircraft ‘Dhrubatara’
- Cold snap set to continue in northern Bangladesh
- Popular actor Abdul Kader passes away
- A ‘great cultural depression’ looms for legions of unemployed performers
- Bangladesh permits 21 more private labs to test outbound passengers for virus
- Major shuffle in the top brass of Bangladesh Army
- Bangladesh hopes to get 55m coronavirus vaccine doses in first half of 2021
- 2020: A year of pandemic shocks and scandals in Bangladesh’s health sector
- Bangladesh slashes import duty on rice to control prices