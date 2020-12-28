Bangladeshis protest against foreign NGOs employing Rohingya

The residents of Palongkhali in Ukhia demonstrated at Thaingkhali station under the banner of “Palongkhali Rights Implementation Committee” on Sunday.

“The NGOs working in the refugee camps here have given jobs to numerous Rohingya, but the local jobless youths are not being employed despite being eligible,” said the committee’s Convenor Rabiul Islam.

The NGOs have also sacked many of the locals, he alleged.

One of the international agencies has given jobs to 286 refugees at camps No. 14 and 17 in Palongkhali, according to him. The Rohingya are paid Tk 24,000 to Tk 76,000 monthly, he said.

The protesters postponed the demonstration until Jan 10 after a meeting, mediated by the local authorities, with the representatives of the NGOs, said Nizam Uddin Ahmed, executive officer of Ukhia Upazila administration.