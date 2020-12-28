Bangladesh imposes mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrivals from UK

The decision was taken at a virtual cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

"People arriving from London must undergo a 14-day institutional quarantine," he told reporters at the Secretariat.

Arrangements have been made at Diabari and Ashkona Hajj Camp for the travellers while a few hotels will also be designated for quarantine, he added.

A meeting will be held on Monday evening to decide when the directive will come into effect, according to Anwarul.

Travellers isolating at the designated hotels will have to bear their own expenses during the quarantine period.

Despite the spread of the highly-contagious new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh has not suspended air links with the island nation yet.