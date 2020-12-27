Good communication system will drive Bangladesh forward: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Dec 2020 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2020 04:59 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the government is working to upgrade the communication system in Bangladesh to drive the country forward.
Hasina made the remarks while inaugurating the latest addition to Biman Bangladesh Airlines' fleet, a Dash 8-Q400 aircraft, via video conference from Ganabhaban on Sunday.
“The aircraft we are about to unveil today will boost our internal communications network while also enhancing connectivity with other South-East Asian countries,” she said.
Emphasising Bangladesh’s 'excellent' geographical location in South Asia, she added: “If we can establish good communication links with the countries around us, it would help us grow in all aspects, including business and trade.”
Bangladesh purchased three Dash 8-400 aircraft from Canada under a G2G agreement, with Dhrubatara (North Star), named by the prime minister herself, being the first to arrive.
With it, Biman now has 19 aircraft at its disposal.
In February, two more Dash 8 jets will be added to the fleet while the government has undertaken plans to revamp and modernise the country's airports, according to Hasina.
“I believe the air links with other countries will be useful in the future.”
