First phase of municipal elections set to begin Monday

Ballots will be cast using electronic voting machines or EVMs from 8 am to 4 pm.

The lead-up to the local government elections this time has been relatively subdued this time due to the pandemic. As always, the polls will be mainly contested by the candidates of the ruling Awami League and the BNP.

The candidates have already completed their official election campaigns. Executive and judicial magistrates along with the members of various law enforcement agencies, including BGB, RAB, police and Ansar, are monitoring the elections.

Candidates from Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party are vying for the post of mayor in these municipal areas. Independent candidates are also taking part in the election.

Although the pre-poll environment has been peaceful, there have been clashes in a few areas during the campaign.

“All kinds of preparations have been taken for the polls. The environment and situation in the voting areas are good. Law-enforcement agencies are working on the ground. No complaints have been registered. All arrangements have been made for voting using EVMs,” said Ashok Kumar Debnath, additional secretary to the Election Commission.

More than 1,000 candidates are contesting for the posts of mayor and councillor in the first phase.

The second phase of voting will start on Jan 16 in 61 municipalities. Of these, 29 municipalities will conduct voting using EVMs while the remaining 32 will have ballot voting. According to the latest schedule, the third phase will be held on Jan 30 in 64 municipalities. Municipalities that become eligible for polls by February will witness a fourth round of voting.

There are a total of 329 municipalities in the country. The law requires the local government body to conduct polls within 90 days before the end of a term.