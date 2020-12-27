Cold snap set to continue in northern Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Dec 2020 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2020 02:50 PM BdST
A mild cold wave that has been sweeping sweeping over large swaths of Bangladesh's northern regions for the last 10 days is likely to continue for a bit longer.
The mercury is hovering between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country, adding to sufferings of the people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Rajshahi on Sunday at 7.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile in Dhaka, the mercury dipped to 15.9 degrees Celsius.
“It is quite normal for such cold waves to persist at the end of December. It is caused by the northern chill and the fog is not an exception,” said meteorologist Abdur Rahman.
The temperature has been rising in some parts of the country, while a mild to moderate cold wave gripping Rangpur, Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Ishwardi, Badalgachhi, Jashore, Chuadanga, Kumarkhali and Sreemangal may continue for a few more days, he added.
Moderate to deep fog is likely to engulf the river basins, with mild fog covering most parts of the country from midnight to morning, according to the Met Office.
If the temperature is at or below 10 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that a cold wave is sweeping through. If the mercury lies between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, it indicates a mild cold wave. When the mercury drops below 6 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that an intense cold wave is blowing through.
Bangladesh is expected to experience sharp winter chills in January, according to meteorologists.
