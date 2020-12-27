Bangladesh logs 1,049 new virus cases, another 24 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Dec 2020 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2020 04:21 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,049 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 509,148.
The death toll climbed to 7,452 after 24 fatalities were registered until 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the government.
The number of fresh recoveries overshot active cases in the same period as another 1,473 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 451,961.
As many as 12,650 samples were tested at 167 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 8.29 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 88.77 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 80.41 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.75 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
