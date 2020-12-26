CCC administrator threatens to make people clean canals for dumping garbage

Mohammed Khorshed Alam Sujan aired the warning during a drive to clean Diarpara canal next to Nimpala Port Connecting Road in the port city’s Gosaildanga on Friday.

There were more than two dozens of canals like Diarpara that were used for passenger and goods transportation in the city but all of them are now extinct, which is creating waterlogging problem, Sujan said.

He said the city corporation was conducting drives to recover the canals and free them from encroachment on specific orders from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said 40 percent work of a project to solve the waterlogging problem has been completed under the supervision of the army. The drive on Diarpara canal was part of the project.

He gave those, who turned the canal into a dustbin and narrowed it through encroachment, until Monday to clean it and remove their structures built on the water body.

“Otherwise they will face direct action. The accused will be forced to pay for the drives to clean the canals and free them from illegal structures. Those, who will dump garbage in canals, will be forced to clean those,” Sujan added.

He also sought the locals’ cooperation in saving the canals.