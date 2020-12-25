Khurshid Alam to stay as DG of health for another two years

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a reappointment order on Thursday.

Alam, a former professor of surgery, has been serving as the director general of the DGHS since Jul 23.

Alam graduated from Sir Salimullah Medical College and joined the government services in 1984.

He was also the head of surgery in Kumilla Medical College and worked for Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barishal. Alam joined Dhaka Medical College in 2018 and worked there until his new assignment at the health directorate.