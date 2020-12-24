Work to fulfil duty to the people, Hasina tells army

She made the call while addressing the 'President Parade' of the 79th BMA Long Course at the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) Parade Ground via video conference from Ganabhaban on Thursday.

"You must always remember that you have to love the country and fulfil your duty to the nation. The oath that you have taken bestows on you the great responsibility of defending the independence and sovereignty of this country. You must always remember that. ”

The prime minister harked back to her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's speech to young cadets at the Bangladesh Military Academy in 1975, in which the Father of the Nation emphasised the need to 'stand up for justice, respect elders, be honest and disciplined' in order to lead a fulfilling life.

“The greatest qualities in life are honesty, devotion, concentration and patriotism. You must always remembers these words of the Father of the Nation," said Hasina.

The Awami League chief also highlighted Bangabandhu's lifelong struggle for the realisation of fundamental human rights as she recalled the brutal assassination of the Father of the Nation and his family, including her brothers Captain Sheikh Kamal, Lt Sheikh Jamal and the 10-year-old Sheikh Russell, on Aug 15, 1975.

Remembering her younger brother Russell, Hasina said, "He was only 10 years old. He had a dream in his life and that was to become an army officer." But his dreams were extinguished by the bullets of the assassins.

Addressing the new officers, Hasina said, "When I come before you, I feel like I am a member of your family. So you will always have my prayers and blessings."

"You must love the country, love the people and perform your duties for the people so that this country can move forward. We want this country to be more developed and prosperous in the future so you must work towards that end."