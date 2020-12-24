MA Hashem, chairman of Partex Group, dies from COVID-19 aged 78
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2020 02:47 AM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2020 02:47 AM BdST
MA Hashem, the founding chairman of Partex Group, has died from COVID-19 in hospital care.
He passed away at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka after Wednesday midnight, his son Showkat Aziz Russell said.
The 78-year-old was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Dec 11 after testing positive for coronavirus. Doctors put him on life support on Dec 16 after his health deteriorated.
Russell said Hashem would be buried at the Banani Graveyard on Thursday.
Russell also hinted that they do not prefer large gatherings for funeral prayers considering the coronavirus outbreak. “ We are not inviting someone specially,” he said.
The businessman was elected MP with the BNP’s ticket in Noakhali's Begumganj constituency in the 2001 elections.
He was arrested on corruption along with many other businessmen and politicians during the 2007-08 military-controlled caretaker government. Later, he announced the severance of political ties with the party.
