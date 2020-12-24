Govt appoints new secretaries to land, aviation and railways ministries
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2020 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2020 05:42 PM BdST
The government has appointed new secretaries to the land, aviation and railways ministries.
In separate orders issued on Thursday, the public administration ministry also announced the appointments of a new chairman to the Land Reform Board, a member to the Planning Commission and a divisional commissioner for Dhaka.
Dhaka's incumbent Divisional Commissioner Md Mustafizur Rahman has been made secretary to the land ministry, replacing Senior Secretary Md Maksudur Rahman Patwari, who will go on retirement leave on Dec 30.
The public administration ministry's Additional Secretary Md Mokammel Hossian has been seconded to the civil aviation and tourism ministry. He will replace the ministry's Senior Secretary Md Mohibul Islam, whose contract will end on Jan 5.
Meanwhile, Md Mokabbir Hossain, managing director and chief executive officer of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, has been promoted to secretary to the railways ministry. The government is yet to appoint a new MD and CEO of the national flag carrier.
Ramendra Nath Biswas, additional secretary to the Finance Division, has been transferred to the Planning Commission as a member. His position is equivalent to the post of a secretary.
Mostafa Kamal, additional secretary of the health ministry, has been made chairman (secretary) of Land Reform Board while Md Khalilur Rahman, director general of prime minister's office, was made Dhaka's new divisional commissioner.
