Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Asaduzzaman sent on leave over protests by lawyers
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2020 12:24 AM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2020 12:24 AM BdST
Asaduzzaman Nur, an additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka, has been sent on leave after his action against a lawyer stirred protests among the counsels.
Zulfiqer Haider, the chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka, informed the lawyers about the development, Dhaka Bar Association’s President Iqbal Hossain said following daylong demonstrations on the court premises.
The association discussed the issue after the lawyer, Rubel Ahmed Bhuiyan, filed a complaint.
Magistrate Asaduzzaman has been sent on leave for two days. The law ministry will now make a decision on whether to withdraw or transfer him, said Iqbal.
Lawyers block the entrance to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Old Dhaka in protest against the alleged detention of 'detaining' one of their colleagues, Dec 23, 2020.
The protesting lawyers marched into the courts of Asaduzzaman and several other judges and began demanding justice for Rubel.
As the situation worsened, all judicial activities were suspended.
The lawyers then went on to lock the magistrate’s court and the collapsible gate of the old CMM Court building.
