Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Asaduzzaman sent on leave over protests by lawyers

Zulfiqer Haider, the chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka, informed the lawyers about the development, Dhaka Bar Association’s President Iqbal Hossain said following daylong demonstrations on the court premises.

The association discussed the issue after the lawyer, Rubel Ahmed Bhuiyan, filed a complaint.

Magistrate Asaduzzaman has been sent on leave for two days. The law ministry will now make a decision on whether to withdraw or transfer him, said Iqbal.

Lawyers block the entrance to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Old Dhaka in protest against the alleged detention of 'detaining' one of their colleagues, Dec 23, 2020.

Lawyers launched the protests on Wednesday morning demanding the removal of Asaduzzaman allegedly for keeping Rubel under detention for two hours after the lawyer expressed dissatisfaction over the magistrate’s delay in arrival for the hearing in a case on Tuesday.

The protesting lawyers marched into the courts of Asaduzzaman and several other judges and began demanding justice for Rubel.

As the situation worsened, all judicial activities were suspended.

The lawyers then went on to lock the magistrate’s court and the collapsible gate of the old CMM Court building.