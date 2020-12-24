Bangladesh records 1,234 new virus cases, another 19 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2020 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2020 03:50 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,234 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 506,102.
The death toll climbed to 7,378 after 19 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.
The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,345 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 446,690.
As many as 13,227 samples were tested at 163 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 9.33 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 88.26 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 78.74 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.73 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
