Ahmad Kaikus to stay as PM's principal secretary for 2 more years
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2020 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2020 02:35 PM BdST
The government has decided to extend the appointment of the prime minister's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, who was due to retire at the end of the month, for two more years.
The contract will be effective on Jan 1 or from the date of joining, the public administration ministry said on Thursday.
With his tenure winding down, Kaikaus was set to go on post retirement leave on Dec 31 before his reappointment.
Kaukus was appointed as the principal secretary to the prime minister on Dec 29, 2019. He had been serving as a secretary to the Power Division before moving to the prime minister's office.
He received his PhD from the University of Texas in the US after completing a master’s in development economics at Williams College in Massachusetts.
