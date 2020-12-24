Ahmad Kaikus to stay as PM's principal secretary for 2 more years

The contract will be effective on Jan 1 or from the date of joining, the public administration ministry said on Thursday.

With his tenure winding down, Kaikaus was set to go on post retirement leave on Dec 31 before his reappointment.

Kaukus was appointed as the principal secretary to the prime minister on Dec 29, 2019. He had been serving as a secretary to the Power Division before moving to the prime minister's office.

He received his PhD from the University of Texas in the US after completing a master’s in development economics at Williams College in Massachusetts.