Wife Bonya is not coming to testify in Avijit murder case over ‘security concerns’
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2020 03:55 AM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2020 03:55 AM BdST
Rafida Ahmed Bonya, the wife of slain writer and blogger Avijit Roy, is not coming over to Bangladesh to testify in the case of her husband’s murder over “security concerns”.
The authorities sent a letter to her via the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington and contacted her via phone for her deposition, said Golam Sarwar Zakir, the state lawyer in the case.
“But she said she would not come to court fearing for security although she was keen to testify,” Zakir said on Tuesday after the court recorded the statement of police Inspector Subrata Golder, the first investigation officer of the case.
Bonya was also injured and lost a thumb when suspected Islamist militants hacked to death Avijit, the US-based Bangladeshi science writer and founder of the Muktomona blog, on Feb 26 in 2015 just after they left the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka.
Professor Ajoy Roy, Avijit's father and plaintiff of the case, testified in the case months before he died in 2019.
Judge Md Mojibor Rahman of the Special Antiterrorism Tribunal set Jan 6 for recording the statement of Assistant Commissioner Md Fazlur Rahman of the police’s Detective Branch, another investigation officer of the case.
The six accused in the case are Major Syed Ziaul Haq alias Zia, Safiur Rahman Farabi, Md Mozzammel Hussain alias Saimon alias Shahriar, Md Abu Siddiq Sohel alias Sakib alias Sajid alias Shahab, Md Arafat Rahman and Akram Hossain alias Abir. Of them, Zia and Farabi are on the run.
- Govt employees must live in allotted houses: PM
- Govt yet to decide on UK travel ban
- Govt reports 1,318 new virus cases, 17 deaths
- Jamaat leader given reception as freedom fighter
- Is Bangladesh ready to produce vaccine?
- Tighten ‘no mask, no service’ rules: Govt
- Daily tally: 32 virus deaths, 1,470 cases
- Turkey FM due Tuesday
Most Read
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Bangladesh Bank dumps Best Holdings auditor, 35 others from list of eligible firms
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- Is Bangladesh ready to produce coronavirus vaccine?
- Public servants must live in allotted houses: Hasina
- BTRC withdraws ban on TVAS by Robi, Banglalink
- Bangladesh reports 17 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in 5 weeks
- Bangladesh set for warmer days as cold wave loosens grip
- WHO says no need for major alarm over new coronavirus strain
- Nepal falls into political turmoil. China and India are watching