Wife Bonya is not coming to testify in Avijit murder case over ‘security concerns’

The authorities sent a letter to her via the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington and contacted her via phone for her deposition, said Golam Sarwar Zakir, the state lawyer in the case.

“But she said she would not come to court fearing for security although she was keen to testify,” Zakir said on Tuesday after the court recorded the statement of police Inspector Subrata Golder, the first investigation officer of the case.

Bonya was also injured and lost a thumb when suspected Islamist militants hacked to death Avijit, the US-based Bangladeshi science writer and founder of the Muktomona blog, on Feb 26 in 2015 just after they left the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka.

Professor Ajoy Roy, Avijit's father and plaintiff of the case, testified in the case months before he died in 2019.

Lawyer Zakir said 26 of the witnesses have testified in the case. He hopes the tribunal will deliver the verdict in February 2021 as he believes no more testimonials are required.

Judge Md Mojibor Rahman of the Special Antiterrorism Tribunal set Jan 6 for recording the statement of Assistant Commissioner Md Fazlur Rahman of the police’s Detective Branch, another investigation officer of the case.

The six accused in the case are Major Syed Ziaul Haq alias Zia, Safiur Rahman Farabi, Md Mozzammel Hussain alias Saimon alias Shahriar, Md Abu Siddiq Sohel alias Sakib alias Sajid alias Shahab, Md Arafat Rahman and Akram Hossain alias Abir. Of them, Zia and Farabi are on the run.