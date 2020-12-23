Judge upholds halt on trial of Prothom Alo editor in case over student death
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2020 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2020 06:32 PM BdST
The Supreme Court’s chamber judge has upheld the six-month halt the High Court issued on the trial proceedings against Matiur Rahman, the editor of the Prothom Alo, in a case over the death of Residential Model College student Nayeemul Abrar Rahat.
Justice Hasan Foez Sidduque dropped the case from Wednesday’s cause list and issued a “no order” on it, said Mostafizur Rahman Khan, the lawyer for Matiur.
“It means that the High Court’s stay order has been upheld,” Khan said.
The High Court panel of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan on Dec 13 issued the stay order along with a rule asking why the case against Matiur should not be scrapped.
Abrar was electrocuted during an event organised by Prothom Alo’s youth magazine Kishor Alo on the school campus in November 2019.
Investigators filed a report against 10 people, including Matiur, in a case filed by the father of Rahat.
Charges were later framed against nine people on Nov 12 this year but the court acquitted Kishor Alo Editor Anisul Hoque.
Later on Dec 6, Matiur's legal team appealed to the High Court to quash the case against him, arguing that there was nothing in the police report which pointed to his presence at the event or any involvement in conducting the programme.
- Daily tally: 30 virus deaths, 1,367 cases
- Buraq Air fined over COVID certificate breach
- 37 Bangladeshi prisoners to return from Pakistan
- DC conference postponed again
- Bonya won't testify over ‘security concerns’
- Govt plans to vaccinate 140m against COVID-19
- Govt employees must live in allotted houses: PM
- Govt yet to decide on UK travel ban
Most Read
- Public servants must live in allotted houses: Hasina
- Bangladesh orders four state banks to explain investments in Best Holdings
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- Bangladesh Bank dumps Best Holdings auditor, 35 others from list of eligible firms
- BTRC withdraws ban on TVAS by Robi, Banglalink
- Bangladesh tightens quarantine rules for travellers from UK
- With first positive tests in Antarctica, no continent is untouched by the virus
- Bangladesh set for warmer days as cold wave loosens grip
- Israeli government collapses, forcing 4th election in 2 years