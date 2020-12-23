Down with COVID-19, Partex Group Chairman Hashem in ‘critical condition’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2020 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2020 09:25 PM BdST
The condition of Partex Group's founding Chairman MA Hashem, who has been in hospital care after being diagnosed with COVID-19, has worsened, his family say.
Several media outlets wrongly reported his death, but he is alive and fighting for his life in a “critical” condition, Hashem’s son Aziz Al Kaiser said on Wednesday.
“Please keep him in your prayers,” he appealed.
The 78-year-old was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Dec 11 after testing positive for coronavirus. Doctors put him on life support on Dec 16 after his health deteriorated.
The businessman was elected MP with the BNP’s ticket in Noakhali's Begumganj constituency in the 2001 elections.
