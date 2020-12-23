Bangladesh postpones deputy commissioners’ conference again in pandemic

"We have been informed by the Prime Minister's Office that the conference has been postponed," Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, additional secretary to the Cabinet Division, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

The conference was scheduled to be held from Jan 5-7 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

However, the authorities are yet to decide on a new date for the conference.

Every year, the government's policymakers, including the president and the prime minister, provide necessary directions to the DCs of 64 districts at the conference.

The government typically organises the conference in July, with the 2019 edition being held from Jul 14-18.