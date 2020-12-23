Bangladesh fines Buraq Air for bringing passengers without COVID clearances

A special flight operated by the Libyan carrier flew 153 passengers to Dhaka on Tuesday and almost 150 of them lacked COVID-19 clearance certificates, according to the airport's Executive Magistrate Ahmed Jamil.

"The passengers arrived without COVID-19 certificates were sent into a mandatory institutional quarantine," he told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh on Dec 4 had announced that anyone planning to travel to Bangladesh from Dec 5 onwards must have a COVID-19 negative certificate, obtained within 72 hours of their flight.

The airport authoritues have fined at least 15 airlines so far for breach of the medical clearance requirement.