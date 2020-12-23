Bangladesh fines Buraq Air for bringing passengers without COVID clearances
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2020 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2020 03:03 PM BdST
The authorities at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport have slapped a Tk 300,000 fine on Buraq Air after its passengers arrived in Bangladesh from Libya without test reports certifying that they tested negative for COVID-19.
A special flight operated by the Libyan carrier flew 153 passengers to Dhaka on Tuesday and almost 150 of them lacked COVID-19 clearance certificates, according to the airport's Executive Magistrate Ahmed Jamil.
"The passengers arrived without COVID-19 certificates were sent into a mandatory institutional quarantine," he told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh on Dec 4 had announced that anyone planning to travel to Bangladesh from Dec 5 onwards must have a COVID-19 negative certificate, obtained within 72 hours of their flight.
The airport authoritues have fined at least 15 airlines so far for breach of the medical clearance requirement.
- Daily tally: 30 virus deaths, 1,367 cases
- Buraq Air fined over COVID certificate breach
- 37 Bangladeshi prisoners to return from Pakistan
- DC conference postponed again
- Bonya won't testify over ‘security concerns’
- Govt plans to vaccinate 140m against COVID-19
- Govt employees must live in allotted houses: PM
- Govt yet to decide on UK travel ban
Most Read
- Public servants must live in allotted houses: Hasina
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- Bangladesh Bank dumps Best Holdings auditor, 35 others from list of eligible firms
- Bangladesh orders four state banks to explain investments in Best Holdings
- BTRC withdraws ban on TVAS by Robi, Banglalink
- Bangladesh yet to decide on UK travel amid fears over new virus strain
- Bangladesh reports 17 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in 5 weeks
- Is Bangladesh ready to produce coronavirus vaccine?
- Bangladesh set for warmer days as cold wave loosens grip