Ankara wants to sell arms to Dhaka: Turkish minister during Bangladesh visit

He said he highlighted the benefits of purchasing Turkish arms in a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen at state guesthouse Padma in the capital on Wednesday.

He hoped that Bangladesh would agree to take the benefits as Turkey is offering competitive prices without any prerequisite.

Turkey is investing much in defence production jointly and through technology transfer, he said. The country now uses 70 percent of its own defence products, according to him.

The Turkish foreign minister said they are eager to share the technology with Bangladesh as well.

Çavuşoğlu said Turkey was happy that their trade with Bangladesh has not decreased during the pandemic.

He later paid a call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban.

He will also inaugurate a new building of the Turkish Embassy. Momen had inaugurated a new building of the Bangladesh Embassy in Turkey in September.

Çavuşoğlu arrived in Dhaka on the two-day trip on Tuesday.