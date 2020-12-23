37 Bangladeshis to return home after release from Pakistan prisons
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2020 01:54 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2020 01:54 PM BdST
The government has arrangements to bring home 37 Bangladeshi nationals after they were released from two prisons in Pakistan.
Among them, 29 are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday while the other eight will return on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The Bangladeshi nationals were languishing behind bars in Malir and Karachi under the Sindh Province of Pakistan. They will return home on Thursday, according to the foreign ministry.
"They were working in an Omani fishing boat lawfully," the statement read. The Coast Guard of Pakistan detained them for trespassing after their boat entered Pakistani waters due to strong tide while fishing in the Arabian Sea in 2019," the ministry said.
Considering their financial situation, the government of Bangladesh met all the expenses to bring them back from Pakistan, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said.
The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Karachi, home ministry of Sindh's provincial government, International Organisation for Migration and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society cooperated with the government to make the repatriation possible, according to the statement.
The process to bring back the detained Bangladeshi nationals from Pakistan resumed on Nov 25 after an eight-year gap. Five other Bangladeshis have already returned home.
