Public servants must live in allotted houses: Hasina

Sheikh Hasina ordered officials to cut the allowances from such public servants’ salaries at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC on Tuesday.

The prime minister also gave the instructions while approving a project on further development of the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology, said Planning Secretary Md Ashadul Islam.

Hasina presided over the meeting via video call from the Ganabhaban.

She ordered the officials not to change rate schedule without the finance ministry’s permission.

Hasina pointed out that project costs go up sharply in many cases when Local Government Engineering Division, Water and Power Development Authority, Road Transport and Highways Division and others change rate schedule, according to the secretary.

She also told the officials to make master plans for all the Upazilas and large educational institutions to prevent construction of unplanned structures.