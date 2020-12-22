Bangladesh yet to decide on UK travel amid fears over new virus strain
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Dec 2020 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2020 05:09 PM BdST
Bangladesh has yet to decide if it will impose a ban on air travel to and from the United Kingdom amid growing fears over the emergence of a newly-identified variant of the coronavirus in the country.
The authorities are 'carefully monitoring' the situation in Britain and a decision on the matter will be reached in due time, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mohibul Haque said at a media briefing on Tuesday.
Countries across the globe, including India, Pakistan, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Russia, Jordan and Hong Kong, suspended travel for Britons after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a mutated variant of the virus had been identified in the country.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman closed their borders completely.
'We will finalise our decision over the travel ban soon," Mohibul said.
The discovery of the new strain, just months before vaccines are expected to be widely available, sowed new panic in a pandemic that has killed about 1.7 million people worldwide and more than 67,000 in Britain.
A new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was discovered in September and it is spreading rapidly in Britain and few more countries. Australia and the Netherlands have already detected cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus strain.
At least 40 countries across the globe have blocked travel from Britain over the weekend, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Belgium and Canada.
- Govt reports 1,318 new virus cases, 17 deaths
- Jamaat leader given reception as freedom fighter
- Is Bangladesh ready to produce vaccine?
- Tighten ‘no mask, no service’ rules: Govt
- Daily tally: 32 virus deaths, 1,470 cases
- Turkey FM due Tuesday
- Cold wave begins to fade
- HC orders list of money launderers with dual citizenship
Most Read
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Bangladesh Bank dumps Best Holdings auditor, 35 others from list of eligible firms
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- Is Bangladesh ready to produce coronavirus vaccine?
- Jamaat-e-Islami leader accorded reception as freedom fighter in Brahmanbaria
- Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain
- Bangladesh set for warmer days as cold wave loosens grip
- UK coronavirus variant may be more able to infect children: scientists
- Nepal falls into political turmoil. China and India are watching
- WHO says no need for major alarm over new coronavirus strain