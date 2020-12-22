Bangladesh reports 17 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in 5 weeks
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Dec 2020 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2020 04:21 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 17 new fatalities from the coronavirus infection, the lowest daily count in five weeks, taking the death toll so far to 7,329.
The caseload climbed to 503,501 after 1,318 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the government.
The number of fresh recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,235 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 441,929.
As many as 15,145 samples were tested at 161 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 8.70 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 87.77 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 77.42 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.70 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
