Bangladesh Police opens probe into money-laundering charges against MP Shahid

Al Amin Hossain, assistant superintendent of police at Criminal Investigation Department, started a case against Shahid and his family members under the Money Laundering Prevention Act at Paltan Police Station in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Those named in the case include Shahid’s sister-in-law Jasmine Prodhan, daughter Wafa Islam, brother Kazi Badrul Alam Liton, aide Mohammad Sadiqur Rahman Monir, Jasmine’s firm JW Lilabali, Liton’s compny Job Bank International and Golam Mostafa, manager of Job Bank International.

Shahid, the MP of Lakshmipur-2 seat, was arrested in Kuwait on Jun 6. A criminal court in the Middle-Eastern country is set to deliver the verdict on Jan 28, 2021 in a case against Shahid on human-trafficking and money-laundering charges.

The Kuwaiti prosecutors also charged Shahid with torturing employees of his company, based on the complaints from five Bangladeshi nationals subjected to trafficking. The incident stirred a political furore in Kuwait with two MPs of the country charged with taking bribes from Shahid.

Kuwait has frozen his bank accounts. The Anti-Corruption Commission in Bangladesh is also investigating the wealth of Shahid, his wife Salina Islam, who is an MP from the seats reserved for women, sister-in-law Jasmine, and daughter Wafa.