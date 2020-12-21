Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu to visit Bangladesh from Tuesday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Dec 2020 11:04 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2020 11:04 PM BdST
Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the foreign minister of Turkey, is arriving in Dhaka on Tuesday on a two-day working visit.
Çavuşoğlu is expected to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka said on Monday.
All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and views will be exchanged on regional and international issues in meetings during his visit at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen.
Çavuşoğlu will also officially open the new building of the embassy during the trip.
More stories
- Jamaat leader given reception as freedom fighter
- Tighten ‘no mask, no service’ rules: Govt
- Daily tally: 32 virus deaths, 1,470 cases
- Cold wave begins to fade
- HC orders list of money launderers with dual citizenship
- 3 more U-turns in Dhaka
- We share same view on Rohingya: Doraiswami
- Allegations against EC baseless: Shahadat
Most Read
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- The coronavirus is mutating. What does that mean for us?
- Nepal falls into political turmoil. China and India are watching
- Saudi Arabia suspends international flights, land and sea entry for a week
- India, Bangladesh share same view on Rohingya: High Commissioner Doraiswami
- Dhaka WASA plans to introduce pay-per-use, area-based billing
- Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez
- Bangladesh set for warmer days as cold wave loosens grip
- Bangladesh logs 1,470 new virus cases, 32 deaths in a day