Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu to visit Bangladesh from Tuesday

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Dec 2020 11:04 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2020 11:04 PM BdST

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the foreign minister of Turkey, is arriving in Dhaka on Tuesday on a two-day working visit.

Çavuşoğlu is expected to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka said on Monday.

All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and views will be exchanged on regional and international issues in meetings during his visit at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

Çavuşoğlu will also officially open the new building of the embassy during the trip.

