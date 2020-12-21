Jamaat-e-Islami leader accorded reception as freedom fighter in Brahmanbaria

Jamaat opposed Bangladesh’s independence during the Liberation War and has seen a number of its leaders hanged or jailed for crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 war against Pakistan.

The programme was organised at Sharifpur union council office last Saturday to mark the Victory Day.

Umme Fatema Nazma Begum aka Shiuli Azad, joint convenor of Sarail Upazila Awami League and MP from the seats reserved for women, handed flowers and crests to the freedom fighters, and Tajul Islam, the Amir or chief of Jamaat’s Sharifpur union.

Nazma said she felt embarrassed when she learnt after the programme that Tajul was a Jamaat leader.

“I don’t know Tajul Islam. I was invited to the programme when I went there to attend a wedding party,” she said.

She alleged her political rivals made her hand the flowers to Tajul to disgrace her. “I would have never given flowers to a Jamaat leader had I known his identity,” she said.

Foyez Ahmed Ful Mia, local union commander of the Muktijoddha Sangsad, said Tajul’s name is on the list of freedom fighters, but he was not invited separately.

“We invited the freedom fighters by making announcements through loudspeakers. As he appeared, he was also greeted,” said Foyez.

He also said Tajul has been involved with the Jamaat for a long time and had been jailed in a case over violence.

A total of 74 people are on the list of freedom fighters in the union and 43 of them have died. The families of the dead freedom fighters also attended the programme.

Local UP Chairman Saif Uddin Chowdhury, who presided over the programme, said the freedom fighters organised the reception and he joined at their request.

“It is true that Tajul’s name is on the list of freedom fighters. It is also true that he is the local Jamaat Amir,” said Al Mamun Sarker, a wounded freedom fighter and general secretary of Brahmanbaria district Awami League.

“It is a despicable act to give reception to a Jamaat leader at a programme of freedom fighters. We will take action if our party members are found involved with the incident,” he added.