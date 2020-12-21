HC wants list of dual citizenship, passport holders
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Dec 2020 02:27 PM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2020 02:38 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the authorities to prepare a list of Bangladeshi citizens who hold a second citizenship and passports.
The superintendent of immigration police has been directed to submit the list by Feb 28, 2021.
The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukdar and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the order on Monday upon a query over the names and details of money launderers to Canada and other countries.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam represented the Anti-Corruption Commission in court while DeputyAttorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik appeared for the state.
Responding to the ACC's appeal for an order stipulating a list of dual citizenship and passport holders, the senior judge of the bench said, “We want to know who the dual citizens or passport-holders are.”
