Bangladesh set for warmer days as cold wave loosens grip

A moderate cold wave is currently prevailing across the country is and it is expected to weaken over the coming days, according to the Met Office.

The lowest temperature in the country on Monday was recorded in Panchagarh's Tetulia at 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Gopalganj, Sitakunda, Cumilla, Badalgachhi, Sreemangal, Tetulia, Rajarhat and Chuadanga are still in the grips of a mild to moderate cold snap, meteorologist Omar Faruque told bdnews24.com. But the weather situation is likely to improve in some of these places.

"The conditions will persist for a few more days. The temperature is expected to rise further in the coming days."

The mercury is hovering between 9 and 14 degrees Celsius in most parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensingh regions, the Met Office said.

"The weather will remain dry across the country. Moderate to thick fog will occur at places over the river basins of the country and light to moderate fog is expected to occur elsewhere from midnight to morning."

The first cold wave of the season hit Bangladesh on Dec 11, with the mercury dropping to 9 degrees Celsius in Tetulia.

Bangladesh typically experiences its coldest spell in January. The lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Kurigram’s Rajarhat at 6.6 degrees Celsius on Dec 19.