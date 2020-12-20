Woman, lover to hang for murder of 5-year-old son in Dhaka

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 passed the verdict on Sunday.

Both convicts are absconding after they were granted bail, while the plaintiff, Samiul’s father KR Azam, died in the course of the trial proceedings.

Apart from the capital punishment, the court fined the convicts Tk 5,000 each.

The state has been able to prove that the defendants killed Samiul after the child found out about the love affair between Ayesha and Shamsuzzman, the court said.

“Life imprisonment is not enough to punish them for the heinous crime they committed. Therefore, they deserve the capital punishment.”

In an immediate reaction, Special Public Prosecutor Farukuzzaman Bhuiyan, who was a close friend of Samiul’s father KR Azam, expressed satisfaction with the verdict.

On Jun 23, 2010, the convicts abducted Samiul and strangled him after he came to know about their romantic relationship, according to the case dossier. The child's body was later packed in a sack and dumped outside their home in Nobodoy Housing.

Kazi Shahan Haque, chief of Adabor Police Station, pressed charges against Ayesha and Shamsuzzaman on Oct 25, 2011.

The court subsequently indicted the two on Feb 1, 2012, with the trial opening a week later.

The court reached its verdict after hearing the testimonies of 22 witnesses in the case.