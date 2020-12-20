Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion

The busy roads were opened in front of Tejgaon’s BG Press, intersection at Nabisco-Kohinoor Chemicals and Banani’s Chairman Bari area on Sunday.

DNCC built them as part of a project to construct 11 U-turns in the stretch from Tejgaon’s Satrasta to Uttara House Building area. So far six of them have been unveiled including ones at Kawla, in front of Uttara RAB-1 office and Jashimuddin intersection.

Construction work of four others is underway. These will be located at Mohakhali inter-district bus terminal, under Mohakhali flyover, around Banani-Kakoli railway station and another under Banani flyover. A plan to build the 11th in front of Army Golf Club was cancelled.

The initial budget of Tk 248.3 million was later revised to Tk 318.097 million.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam hopes that the new U-turns will help reduce the traffic congestation in the road which is the cause of delay in official duties for many in the city.

“We all must work together to make this city beautiful. The U-turns will help somewhat reduce the suffering of the citizens," he said.

The initiative was undertaken by the former DNCC Mayor, late Annisul Huq. The work order of the project was handed to SM Constructions in October 2017. But complications regarding the land, including acquisition issues, had caused delay to the work.