Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
Published: 20 Dec 2020 10:38 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2020 10:38 PM BdST
Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC authorities have built three new U-turns to aid the proper management of traffic in the capital.
The busy roads were opened in front of Tejgaon’s BG Press, intersection at Nabisco-Kohinoor Chemicals and Banani’s Chairman Bari area on Sunday.
Construction work of four others is underway. These will be located at Mohakhali inter-district bus terminal, under Mohakhali flyover, around Banani-Kakoli railway station and another under Banani flyover. A plan to build the 11th in front of Army Golf Club was cancelled.
The initial budget of Tk 248.3 million was later revised to Tk 318.097 million.
DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam hopes that the new U-turns will help reduce the traffic congestation in the road which is the cause of delay in official duties for many in the city.
“We all must work together to make this city beautiful. The U-turns will help somewhat reduce the suffering of the citizens," he said.
