Hasina stresses need to build proficient, modern air force

She made the call while attending the 'President Parade' via video conference from the Ganabhaban on Sunday.

“We have gained our independence through the sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of martyrs. Our goal is to preserve the country’s independence and sovereignty while working for the prosperity and overall development of the people. We want to transform Bangladesh into a developed and flourishing country, free from hunger and poverty,” Hasina said.

“So I will tell every air force member, especially the fresh cadets, that we are a nation that won a war. Always remember that and keep your heads high in the world stage and make yourselves capable through training.”

Highlighting Bangladesh’s standing in the United Nations Peacekeeping missions, she said, “Today we are participating in the UN peacekeeping force. Officers from the air force, navy and army of different countries are also a part of it. We have to keep pace with them so that Bangladesh does not lag in anything. With that in mind, we are doing what is needed by utilising modern technology.”

"I urge the cadets to take advantage of the unique training opportunities of the Air Force and build yourselves up in such a way that you're able to meet the expectations that Bangladesh has of you,” Hasina said.

The prime minister also called on members of the air force to heed the words of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and pursue a career of honesty and devotion to the country.

Reiterating her belief that Bangladesh will become a developed country by 2041, Hasina said, “You are my soldiers of 2041. Build yourselves up with that in mind along with love for the country and the people.”

On the steps being taken to modernise the force, the prime minister said, “The Air Force has signed deals to purchase five C-130J aircraft to increase its capacity. Three of them have already arrived. And to ensure better training of the pilots, we’ve added seven K-8W jets."