Distinguished citizens brought baseless allegations against EC: Shahadat

The citizens in a recent letter to Abdul Hamid urged the president to investigate complaints of indiscipline and serious financial misconduct against the Election Commission.

Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, retired Secretary and former caretaker government adviser Akbar Ali Khan and retired civil servant Hafizuddin Khan were among those who signed the letter.

“Maybe it’s (letter) intentional and I don’t think any of these (allegations) have any basis. It was not thoughtful of the distinguished citizens to raise such an issue,” Shahadat told reporters at his office on Sunday.

“And what’s most painful is that they have accused us (commissioners) as well in the allegations presented to the president, and recommended the punishment we deserve,” he said.

The letter recommends the formation of a Supreme Judicial Council to investigate the complaints against the EC under Article 96 of the Constitution.

But Shahadat made it clear that the views were of his own, not the commission’s. He said it was up to the journalists to decide whether the step taken by the citizens was “discourteous”.

He declined to comment further on the grounds that it was the president who would decide on the matter.